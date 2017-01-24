Honor 6X Review – Dual Camera Shines Out

The wait for the swag phone is over, Honor 6X is finally launched in India at an event held at New Delhi. Despite being a midrange smartphone, Honor 6X brings flashy features and great hardware for its price. Honor 6X is the third smartphone from Honor lineup to feature dual cameras and first dual camera phone of the year 2017. Now with 32 GB storage, 2.1 GHz octa-core processor by Kirin 655, a large 3,340 mAh battery, Honor 6X is all set to take over the midrange segment. Do Honor 6X has what it takes to be to tackle the dual camera competition, we find out in the Honor 6X review.

What’s in the Box?

Honor 6X with built-in battery

Micro USB Cable

Power Brick (5V, 2A)

Screen Protector (Pre-applied)

SIM Tray Ejector

Honor 6X Specifications

Model: BLN-L22

BLN-L22 Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back, Gesture-based

Yes, at the back, Gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC

Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB)

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB) Main Camera: Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps

Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video

8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE

4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A

Output 5V, 2A Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm

150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 162 grams

162 grams Colors: Silver, Gold, Gray

Silver, Gold, Gray Price: ₹12,999 (32 GB), ₹15,999 (64 GB)

₹12,999 (32 GB), ₹15,999 (64 GB) Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

Design and Build

Honor 6X uses a sleek design with a metallic back. The design is upgraded, the chamfered edges are replaced with a curved surface. Plus, the front 5.5-inch display now offers a 2.5D glass. The design is pretty much attractive and stylish.

We received a gold 64 GB variant for the review, however, silver and gray are also available. It weighs 162 grams and 8.2 mm thin. Unlike Honor 5X which has a brushed aluminum case, the back of the Honor 6X is a smooth texture made out of metal.

The backside has two cameras, one of 12 MP utilizing Sony IMX386 Exmor RS sensor and 2 MP using OmniVision OV2680 sensor. There is still a small camera hump, unlike Honor 8 which removes the camera bump completely. The rear camera supports PDAF and a single LED flash. The dual camera is packed with features. Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner that sits right on my finger. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera (Sony IMX219 Exmor R).

There is a volume control on the right along with a power button just below it. The left side carries a SIM Hybrid tray in which you can insert two nano SIM cards or a MicroSD card on the place of SIM 2 slot. Though the phone is 4G-enabled supporting 4G SIM cards, not supporting VoLTE calls is a letdown. I believe this could be added in a software update, but I have no clue as of now. Honor 8 had the same issue.

I noticed it still offers a regular micro USB port rather than what their rivals offer – a USB Type-C port. The two bottom grills hold a microphone and loudspeakers. The right grill has loudspeakers and left one has a microphone. The second microphone is on the top along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Honor 6X do not provide earphones in the box.

Display

Honor 6X is accompanied by a 5.5-inch screen having Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). The display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass with a pre-applied screen protector film. A 1080p display is right for the 5.5-inchers and it looks like many people are comfortable with this size. The brightness of the display is enough for most places. Viewing angles are also good.

The display is unquestionably great, the colors appear bright and vivid, better than we saw in the Coolpad’s Cool 1. The colors can be tweaked in the display settings panel. It allows you to set color temperatures.

Software and User Interface

Honor 6X runs on the EMUI 4.1 software out of the box which is now based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the same user interface we saw on the Honor 5C. However, unlike Honor 5C, Honor 6X comes with a few extra features like Multiwindow.

The newest EMUI 5, as seen on the Huawei Mate 9, and considering that Android 7 Nougat is the ongoing version of Android, EMUI 4.1 is not the latest user interface Honor 6X offers. But, sooner Honor 6X will receive an OTA update. The Android security patch is dated from 1st October 2016.

From out past experience, the user interface is a bit sluggish, but this is not something to get worried about, we have seen it on many Android smartphones, not a big deal. The UI experience is something that you have seen on iPhones. Not all Android phones offer stock Android interface. Due to the heavy software customization, the phone may get delays in the software updates whereas the phones with least customizations (take Pure Android for an instance), receives the update quickly.

EMUI is one of the most customized Android interfaces and we liked the customizations that stock Android phone doesn’t offer. There are many gesture-based operations, homescreen themes, smart assistance, power management and last but not the least is the split-screen. The split-screen offers running two apps simultaneously. You can run your WhatsApp or Facebook at the same time watch YouTube videos. The UI comes with some pre-installed apps (so-called bloatware) but can be removed.

Secondly, the EMUI’s Health app is quite similar to the Samsung’s S-health but works quite well. It has the weight, distance and calories meter. If you are a fitness fanatic, this one can be a helpful trait in the smartphone.

Fingerprint Scanner

The fingerprint scanner is pretty neat, works great in my opinion, it is fast, efficient and accurate. Mostly, all the Honor devices have one of the best fingerprint scanners of all time. They work even if you have wet fingers while many of its rivals don’t. Not just are they good at its security features, they also come with a few gestures like taking photos, browsing photos from the gallery, answering calls, stopping the alarm, and bringing the notification panel.

Hardware, Performance, and Gaming

The hardware is significantly upgraded, mostly in the storage and RAM areas. The Kirin 655 chip, although is newer, is very similar to the Kirin 650 in terms of performance. Honor 6X is powered by a Kirin 655 having eight Cortex-A53 cores in which four are clocked at 2.1 GHz whereas the rest of the four are at 1.7 GHz. It uses a Mali-T830 MP2 as graphics processing unit and 3 GB RAM. There is also a 4 GB version with 64 GB storage which makes it sound a good hardware package for a midrange device.

AnTuTu benchmark got a huge improvement scoring a decent 56,840 points, much better than its predecessor Honor 5X. Further benchmarks include Geekbench 4 which scored just 799 points on single-core CPU, but 3,341 points on multi-core CPU. The Mali-T830 GPU scored 1,927 points on Geekbench 4. Quadrant Standard Edition shows 17,124 points. The benchmark results lie in the midrange category. These scores are even higher than Honor 5C, however, they still do not exceed Coolpad Cool 1 Dual and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

The performance of Kirin 655 chip is similar to Snapdragon 617 but slightly far from the Snapdragon 625 (utilized by ASUS ZenFone 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4) and way far from the Snapdragon 650 (utilized by Coolpad Cool 1 Dual and LeEco Le 2) since they use a more powerful 4x Cortex-A72 cores, the single-core application performance is much better.

AnTuTu Benchmark

56,840 points

Geekbench 4

799 points (single-core CPU)

3,341 points (multi-core CPU)

1,927 points (GPU)

Quadrant Standard Edition

17,124 points

The Mali-T830 MP2 GPU isn’t meant for aggressive gaming, while it runs the most mainstream graphics oriented games just fine, you might want to consider a better smartphone if you are into gaming. The Mali-T830 performance is equivalent to Adreno 405 found in Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chip and that quite fits the budget, unless you want to opt a smartphone with Adreno 510 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 650) found on its main rival Coolpad Cool 1 Dual as well as LeEco Le 2.

Games Tested on Honor 6X:

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Angry Birds

Traffic Rider

Two Dots

Tom & Jerry

Storage and Connectivity

The Honor 6X comes with a large 64 GB EMMC 5.1 storage, but wait, a cheaper 32 GB variant with 3 GB RAM is there. Its Hybrid SIM slow carries the MicroSD card. Either you can place a SIM card in slot 2 or a MicroSD card up to 256 GB. You also get a storage cleaner that removes cache and other junk files on the phone to free up the unnecessary space.

Now coming to the storage performance, we benchmarked the storage speeds using AndroBench and A1 SD Bench and here are the results.

A1 SD Bench

158.27 MB/s (Read)

213.59 MB/s (Write)

AndroBench

281.56 MB/s (Sequential Read)

200.87 MB/s (Sequential Write)

70.65 MB/s (Random Read)

80.62 MB/s (Random Write)

The benchmarks are slightly above average, a tad better than Honor 5C and other ASUS ZenFones. Honor 6X performed well in the storage department.

Cameras

On the camera side, Honor 6X equips a dual camera (12 MP + 2 MP) which seems to be some kind of odd configuration. The 12 MP uses a Sony IMX386 Exmor RS sensor and the 2 MP is from OmniVision OV2680. On the front side, it has an 8 MP f/2.0 camera (Sony IMX219 Exmor R).

Honor 6X Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual 12 MP + 2MP, PDAF

Dual 12 MP + 2MP, PDAF Sensor (12 MP): Sony IMX386 Exmor RS

Sony IMX386 Exmor RS Sensor (2 MP): OmniVision OV2680

OmniVision OV2680 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Features: Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Pro Photo, Beauty, Night Shot, Panorama, Good Food, Light Painting, Time-lapse, Beauty Video, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Watermark, Audio note, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Pro Photo, Beauty, Night Shot, Panorama, Good Food, Light Painting, Time-lapse, Beauty Video, Pro Video, Slow Motion, Watermark, Audio note, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: Up to 1080p @30 FPS, Slow Motion 480p@120 FPS, Pro Video, Beauty Video

Up to 1080p @30 FPS, Slow Motion 480p@120 FPS, Pro Video, Beauty Video Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Sensor: Sony IMX219 Exmor R

Sony IMX219 Exmor R Video Recording: Up to 1080p video @30fps

Up to 1080p video @30fps Front Flash: Screen Flash

We have taken samples from Honor 6X rear camera, and the result is very satisfying. The images are realistic in color, bright with sharp details. It even plays fairly well in low light areas and best when used the long exposure Night mode. It can be a solid camera for this budget.

The camera does capture images that look like it is captured from a DSLR. The blurred background gives you the bokeh effect. The camera has a wide aperture range (f/0.95 to f/16) which eventually lets you control the amount of blur focus after the image has been captured and blur the background. While the blur effect is based on a software algorithm, the result isn’t always perfect.

While the blur effect is based on a software algorithm, the result isn’t always perfect. At some places, especially in low light, and depending on how you have captured the image, the dual camera mode, at times, blurs the edges of the focused object.

Nevertheless, the overall quality seems way better that its competitors (Coolpad Cool 1 Dual and Lenovo Phab2 Plus). Plus, the camera is backed up with tons of features including the Pro mode, Beauty video, Good food, Night mode, and the best one I like, Splash effect. Such features are found on high-end or flagship smartphones. The only two downsides are that it doesn’t have OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and can’t record 4K videos, but given the price, we can ignore it.

The 8-megapixel front-facing camera does take sharp and clear images with details. The result is more of like an image with realistic colors. Thankfully, the front camera also receives some features like Panorama, Beauty video, Time-lapse, and Makeup. To sum it all, this is the best camera package you will ever get under ₹15,000.

Honor 6X Camera Samples























































Battery Runtime

The battery now carries more capacity 3,340 mAh, it lasts about a day and a half on above moderate usage. In one test, it ran 1 day 12 hours with 18% battery juice left whereas the other one shows that it ran 2 days with a little battery left giving 6 hours screen-on-time keeping in mind that it was always-on 4G Data and we used it occasionally as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Using it excessively drains the battery in less than a day, it ran roughly 14 hours on very high usage including frequent use of the camera, a couple of hours of GPS and Google Maps, and the most being used as Wi-Fi hotspot from its 4G data. While this isn’t how people will use it every day, it should last 2 days straight on a daily driver routine.

Honor 6X Battery Test Results

Apps/Games Battery used Runtime Brightness Wireless 1080p Video 2% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) 4K Video 4% 20 minutes Max Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) YouTube (1080p) - Wi-Fi 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi, 4G Data) YouTube (1080p) - 4G 3% 20 minutes Auto On (4G Data) Asphalt 8: Airborne 6% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Angry Birds 2% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Tom & Jerry 4% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Two Dots 3% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music (Offline) 1% 1 Hour Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music Streaming - SoundCloud 2% 30 minutes Auto On (4G Data) Facebook 3% 20 minutes Auto On (4G Data) Instagram 4% 20 minutes Auto On (4G Data)

We checked the battery charging test by putting a stopwatch timer and it nearly took 2 and a half hours to charge it completely. Honor 6X doesn’t offer fast charging like the smartphones based on Qualcomm Snapdragon chip which utilizes the QuickCharge technology.

Pricing, Variants, and Availability

Honor 6X is priced at ₹12,999 for its 32 GB variant whereas the price of 64 GB is ₹15,999. It is likely to be available exclusively on Amazon on a flash sale. The registration starts from today24th January at 2 PM and flash sale will be live on 2nd February. Honor 6X is available in three color variants – Gold, Grey, and Silver.

Verdict – Is It Worth Spending ₹12,999?

Honor 6X is clearly much upgraded from the former 5X, now it comes with two rear cameras, 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM, and increased battery life – almost have doubled its features which show a value for the money.

When we speak about the competition, the camera outperforms its rivals any day, and it is the most standout feature in the phone with tons of camera modes that gives you enough room for the creativity. The 64 GB could be a sweet spot if you are willing to spend ₹3,000, while the latter 32 GB variant is still good for the price, either way, you won’t go wrong. Some areas where Honor 6X misses out are the fast charging and VoLTE support, otherwise is a solid buy for ₹12,999.

Competitors

Strength

Amazing Camera Package, Backed up with Features

Good Display

Sleek Design

Fingerprint Scanner is Accurate

Value For Money

Weakness

No Fast Charging

No VoLTE support