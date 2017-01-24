Honor 6X with dual rear camera launched in India; Price starts at ₹12,999

The Honor 6X which was first unveiled last year in October has today been launched in India at an event held in New Delhi.

The Honor 6X, which the company has been touting as the “Swagphone” is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 655 SoC. There are two variants of the Honor 6X, one comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and the other with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Honor 6X runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow which is based on EMUI 4.1. The device flaunts a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, and, keeping the lights on is a 3340 mAh non-removable battery. The highlight of this phone is its dual camera setup at the back. The Honor 6X flaunts one 12 MP camera and one 2 MP camera on its back. For selfies and video calling, you get an 8 MP camera on the front.

Honor 6X specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back, Gesture-based

Yes, at the back, Gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC

Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 3/4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM

3/4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB)

32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB) Main Camera: Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps

Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video

8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE

4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A

Output 5V, 2A Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm

150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 162 grams

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Honor 6X is priced at ₹12,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of ₹15,999. The Honor 6X will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and will go on flash sale on 2nd February. If you are interested in buying it, pre-registrations start from today.

Check out our Honor 6X Review before you buy one.