Xiaomi opens its first Mi Home store in Pune

By Sagar Bakre
Around a month ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store in Mumbai. Now, the company has opened one more Mi Home store in yet another city of Maharashtra –  Pune.

Xiaomi has opened its first Mi Home store in Pune. It’s located at F20, First Floor, Seasons Mall, Magarpatta City. Well, with the opening of first Mi Home store in Pune, Xiaomi now has a total of 10 Mi Home stores across the country – four in Bengaluru, two in Delhi-NCR and one each in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s exclusive stores where you can experience all the products launched by Xiaomi in India. Not just that, if you want, you can also buy those products from the Mi Home. Like we already said, Xiaomi now has a total of 10 Mi Home stores in India, and, it has plans to open 90 more across the country.

The Mi Home stores are open from 10.30 am to 9 pm on all days. You can click here to see the address of all Mi Home stores in India.

Does your city have a Mi Home store?

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

awesome, it’s in my city, gonna visit it!!

8 hours 1 minute ago
