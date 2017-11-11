OnePlus 5T full specs and images leaked ahead of launch

We have been hearing about the OnePlus 5T since few weeks now. The OnePlus 5T is going to be unveiled on November 16 in New York. We already have a pretty fair idea of what the OnePlus 5T will look like and what kind of specifications it will have. However, just ahead of its launch, images and full specifications of the OnePlus 5T have surfaced online.

As you can see the, the biggest difference between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is bezel-less design and tall screen. The fingerprint scanner is also moved from the front to the back. In short, the OnePlus 5T has a design similar to that of the OPPO R11s, just like OnePlus 5 looked similar to the OPPO R11.

OnePlus 5T Images Prev 1 of 8 Next OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 (left to right) OnePlus 5T (left), OnePlus 5 (right) OnePlus 5T Cases

There also aren’t much differences in terms of specs between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, except that that the 5T sports a 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display having aspect ratio of 18:9 as opposed to the 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display having aspect ratio of 16:9.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Clear Zoom and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Clear Zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

The OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16 and will go on sale in North America and Europe on November 21, November 28 in India, and December 1 in India. There’s no exact information available about the price of the OnePlus 5T, however, it is said to be a bit more expensive than the OnePlus 5.

Source