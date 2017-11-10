Vivo launching a new smartphone in India on November 20, could be the V7

Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the V7+ in India. Now, the company is going to launch another smartphone in the country on November 20, and, it has also started sending out press invites to the media for its launch event.

The invite neither reveals which smartphone is going to be launched in India, nor does it reveal much details about this upcoming smartphone. The invite only says “See You On 20th November“.

The invite also shows what seems to be the back of the smartphone along with its fingerprint scanner, metallic rim at the top and secondary microphone.

Well, even if Vivo hasn’t revealed which smartphone it’s going to launch in India on November 20, a report by 91Mobiles suggests that it could be the V7 – a smaller variant of the V7+.

Well, if it’s the V7, then apart from the difference in screen and battery size, there wouldn’t be much differences between both the smartphones.

We are still 10 days away from the launch, hence, we are pretty sure the company will reveal more details about this upcoming smartphone in the coming days.

Which smartphone do you think will be launched by Vivo in India on November 20?