Chinese smartphone brand Gionee launched M7 Power in China back in September, and now, the company is all set to launch it in India next week. Gionee has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of M7 Power in India on November 15.

The Gionee M7 Power has metallic back along with minimal bezels on the front. It sports a 6-inch FullView display with aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Another highlight of the Gionee M7 Power is its massive 5000 mAh battery which comes with support for Fast Charging.

The Gionee M7 Power is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. It has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. It is priced at THB 9990 (around ₹19,715) in Thailand, and, it might be priced similarly in the Indian market. However, we will know more about the pricing and availability of the Gionee M7 Power in India once it goes official in the country on November 15.

Gionee M7 Power Specifications