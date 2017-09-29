Earlier this week, Chinese manufacturer Gionee unveiled the Gionee M7 in China. Alongside, it also unveiled the Gionee M7 Power under the Big Gold Steel 2 moniker in the country. Now, at Thailand Mobile Expo 2017, the company has announced the Gionee M7 Power for global markets, and needless to say, outside China, it won’t be called Big Gold Steel 2.

Like the Gionee M7, the Gionee M7 Power also has minimal bezels at the front along with metallic back. It sports a 6-inch FullView display which gives the phone a bezel-less look. The display has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and, its covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. Apart from the Gionee moniker at the bottom bezel, and 8 MP selfie camera and earpiece on the top bezel, there isn’t anything else on the front.

Moving on to the back, there’s a 13 MP primary camera located at the top-left corner with LED flash. The pane on which this rear camera resides reminds us of the Huawei P9. That said, below the camera, at the center, is the fingerprint scanner, which apart from using to unlock the smartphone, can also be used to take pictures and perform some other actions.

Having said that, underneath the Gionee M7 Power is Snapdragon 435 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and has 64 GB of storage on board, with the option to expand it up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Moreover, apart from the display, another highlight of the Gionee M7 Power is its battery. Unlike the Gionee M7 which ships with a 4000 mAh battery, the M7 Power comes packed with a huge 5000 mAh battery which the company claims can offer up to 2 days of backup.

“M7 Power is a perfect phone for Thailand, especially its young generation of tech-savvy Millennials who consume hours of online content every day. Gionee is among the first smartphone companies to offer a full-screen display like this, and it makes a big difference in the user’s experience. Its full-screen display provides more enjoyable viewing of online content and the extremely long-lasting battery will power more and more content enjoyment.” said Nontouch Ruamkonthong, Sales VP, Gionee Electronics Technology (Thailand) Co. Ltd

Gionee M7 Power Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Gionee M7 Power Price and Availability