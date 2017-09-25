The trend of launching smartphones with smaller bezels and full-screen display has been catching up very well. We are seeing manufacturers launch this kind of smartphones not only in the premium segment, but, also in the mid-range and budget segment. Well, Chinese manufacturer Gionee is the newest member to join the club with the launch of Gionee M7.

The Gionee M7 is successor to the Gionee M6 which was launched last year in September. The first thing you will notice after looking at the Gionee M7 are the minimal bezels and the 6.01-inch FullView AMOLED display that has 18:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Apart from the 8 MP secondary camera and the Gionee moniker, there’s nothing else on the front.

The Gionee M7 boasts a uni-body construction and flaunts a brushed metallic design on its back. There’s also a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP sensor and one 8 MP sensor. The latter being used to capture depth information in order to produce bokeh effect that blurs the background of the object in focus.

Apart from the dual rear cameras, you can also find the fingerprint scanner at the back, and, further down below is the Gionee moniker. Under the hood is the MediaTek Helio P30 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

The Gionee M7 runs Amigo OS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, comes with dual security chips underneath – one for secure mobile payments and the other to secure your data. In terms of storage, you get 64 GB of on-board space with the option to expand the external storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the Gionee M7 ships with a 4000 mAh battery which keeps this entire package up and running.

Gionee M7 Specifications

CPU: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P30 octa-core processor

Gionee M7 Price and Availability

Price: ¥2799 (around $420/₹27,520)

¥2799 (around $420/₹27,520) Availability: Goes on sale in China from tomorrow through JD.com. No word on availability outside the Chinese market

