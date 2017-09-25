Just over a month ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 4.1.7 update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T which came in with some improvements, bug fixes and August security patch. Now, this Chinese manufacturer has started rolling out the much awaited OxygenOS 4.5.0 update for both these smartphones.

The first OnePlus smartphone to run OxygenOS 4.5.0 update is the OnePlus 5 which was launched back in June. And now, some of the features that were only available on the OnePlus 5 have trickled down to the OnePlus 3 and 3T with the OxygenOS 4.5.0 update.

This update brings in features like Lift Up Display, Gaming Do Not Disturb, Scheduled Night Mode, Shot on OnePlus watermark, and much more.

Here’s what the OxygenOS 4.5.0 update brings to OnePlus 3 and 3T:

Added lift up display

Added Gaming Do Not Disturb

Added low priority notification

Added network speed in status bar

Added scheduled night mode

Added OnePlus Slate font

Redesigned Dash Charge animation

System stability and battery improvements

Added Shot on OnePlus wallpaper

Redesigned calling UI

Added Shot on OnePlus watermark

Redesigned photo editor in Gallery

Added secure box

OnePlus hasn’t mentioned anything about the security patch so we are assuming that the patch is still on August 1, 2017 level. That said, as always, the update is rolling out over the air to a small percentage of users, with wider roll-out beginning by the end of this week. However, if you don’t get the update notification even after a couple of days, you can check for the update manually by going to the Settings > System updates menu.

