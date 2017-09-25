HMD Global reportedly launching Nokia 2 in November this year

Around ten days ago, we came across a press render of Nokia 2 that leaked online which showed us how this upcoming Android smartphone from Nokia would look like. At that time, it was expected that HMD Global would launch the Nokia 2 on October 5. However, according to the new information that has surfaced online, it seems the company would launch it in November, at least in Myanmar.

Nokia Myanmar, in a chat with a fan on Facebook, has revealed that the Nokia 2 will be available in Myanmar in November this year. However, the company didn’t reveal the exact date of launch of Nokia 2. Well, even though the Nokia 2 is said to be launched in November in Myanmar, chances are it will be unveiled before the Myanmar launch, probably on October 5, which is the date set on the home screen of the Nokia 2 press render.

While Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 are all budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones, the Nokia 2 will be the first smartphone which will be entry-level. The Nokia 2 is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 210/212 SoC which would be laced with 1 GB RAM. It will be having a 5-inch HD display which will be kept on by a 4000 mAh battery – the largest yet on a Nokia smartphone.

Furthermore, it’s said to have 8 GB internal storage and will most likely run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo rolled out later. Moreover, the Nokia 2 won’t be having physical navigation keys that we have seen on other Android Nokia smartphones, rather, it will rely on the on-screen navigation buttons.

For now, there’s no word from HMD Global regarding the launch of Nokia 2. But, if the company is planning to unveil it on October 5, then we expect to hear more about it in the coming days.

Source