Indian manufacturer Intex has launched around half a dozen smartphones in India since last month, with the latest one being Aqua Lions 2 that was launched exactly a week ago. Now today, the company has launched the Intex Aqua A4+ in India which is successor to the Aqua A4 that was launched back in May this year.

The Intex Aqua A4+ is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by Spreadtrum’s SC9822 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 1 GB of RAM. Unlike the Aqua A4 which comes with 4-inch display, the Intex Aqua A4+ comes with a larger 4.5-inch display that has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels.

Below the display are the capacitive navigation keys and above it is the 2 MP selfie camera. The back of the Intex Aqua A4+ has a metallic finish but it isn’t actually metal. There’s a 5 MP primary camera at the back below which is the LED flash and Intex logo.

At the right side of the phone is the volume rocker and power button, and, up top is the micro USB port and 3.5 mm headphone jack. In our opinion, that USB port placement at the top feels awkward. There aren’t many phones these days that have a microUSB port at the top.

Having said that, the Intex Aqua A4+ runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and has support for 4G VoLTE. It comes with 8 GB of internal storage, however, the external storage can be expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card. Moreover, it also comes pre-loaded with apps like Xender, Prime Video, Gaana and DataBack. And, keeping this entire package running is a 2000 mAh battery which is 250 mAh bigger than the Aqua A4.

Intex Aqua A4+ Specifications

1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9822 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Colors: Black, Champagne

Intex Aqua A4+ Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹3999

₹3999 Availability: To be available via major retail outlets across India soon

