Infinix Zero 5 with dual rear cameras and bezel-less display to be launched on November 14

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix is all set to launch the Infinix Zero 5 smartphone on November 14. The company has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch event of Zero 5 that will be held in Dubai.

There isn’t much known about the Infinix Zero 5 right now, however, it is said to flaunt bezel-less display having 18:9 aspect ratio. Something which we have been seeing on more and more smartphones lately.

The Infinix Zero 5 is also said to come with dual cameras at the back consisting of a combination of one telephoto and one wide-angle lens. The phone is also said to have 6 GB RAM under the hood along with storage expandable up to 128 GB.

Speaking about its pricing, the Infinix Zero 5 is said to be priced under ₹20,000 in India. Inifinix India has also shared a teaser video on Twitter by tweeting “The next flagship is on its way“. The video also reveals that this upcoming smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

We are still four days away from the launch, hence, we might see the company revealing more features of this upcoming smartphone in the coming days.