Smartphone brand Zen has launched a new smartphone in India called Zen Admire Unity. The Zen Admire Unity is an entry-level smartphone and comes with 1-year replacement offer under which the customers will get their smartphone replaced if it’s not repaired within 15 days.

The Zen Admire Unity is powered by a quad-core processor which is paired with 1 GB RAM. It boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. Below the display are the capacitive navigation keys, and, above it is the 2 MP selfie camera.

At the back, you have a 5 MP primary camera that’s accompanied by LED flash. You can also see ZEN moniker further down below, and, can also see the speaker grilles. The Zen Admire Unity comes with 8 GB internal storage, however, you do have an option to expand the storage via microSD card.

The Zen Admire Unity has support for 4G VoLTE, and, you can also insert two SIM cards in it. The Admire Unity comes in Blue, Pink, Black and Gold colors, and, it also comes pre-loaded with apps and games like Amazon Prime Video, Vistoso, Modern Combat 4 and more.

“With Admire Unity, we have unveiled our latest offering, coupled with best features and stunning design. Continuing with our focus on capturing the first time smartphone users, we are constantly innovating and working towards creating an industry benchmark to bring in the next big evolution in the smartphone industry for day to day phone transactions, internet usage and online content consumption.” said Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobiles.

Zen Admire Unity Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Zen Admire Unity Price and Availability