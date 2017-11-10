E-commerce player Flipkart has launched its first smartphone today in India under its Billion brand – called Flipkart Billion Capture+. The Flipkart Billion Capture+ comes with decent specifications, and, Flipkart is advertising it as a smartphone that’s ‘Made for India’.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ sports a metal body with curved edges for easier grip. It has a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with 2.5D curved glass up top and protection of Dragontrail glass.

Above the display is an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls. There’s nothing below the display like capacitive navigation keys or the fingerprint scanner which makes the chin look bigger. That said, moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one RGB and one monochrome.

The camera also comes with features like Super Night Mode and Bokeh Effect. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for added security. The Flipkart Billion Capture+ is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with either 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of internal storage.

The Capture+ boots up to stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and, Flipkart says that it will be upgraded to Android Oreo. The Capture+ comes in two colors – Mystic Black and Desert Gold – and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

“The Billion brand’s products have always been backed by meticulous data-driven research and insight into Indian customers’ needs. The features in the Capture+ too have been derived from deep data-mining of millions of Flipkart customers’ reviews. Few true dual camera phones offer this combination of flagship features. We’re sure this customer-centricity will delight Indian smartphone buyers.” said Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Flipkart.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ Specifications

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

Flipkart Billion Capture+ Price and Availability