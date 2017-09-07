Vivo V7+ with 5.99-inch display, 24 MP selfie camera and bezel-less design launched in India for ₹21,990
More and more manufacturers are moving towards bezel-less design for their smartphone. After the launch of LG G6 earlier this year, we saw many smartphones coming with bezel-less design, as a result of which, the smartphones came with larger displays while maintaining relatively smaller footprint, making it easier to hold for the users with one hand. Well, Chinese manufacturer Vivo too has joined this bandwagon with the launch of its Vivo V7+ in India.
The Vivo V7+ flaunts bezel-less design with minimal bezels at the top and bottom. At the front, it has a 5.99-inch FullView display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display comes with 2.5D curved glass atop with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3.
Above the display is the 24 MP camera for selfies which has f/2.0 aperture, however, the fingerprint scanner has been moved on to the back where the 16 MP primary camera resides. The Vivo V7+ is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. Well, this makes the Vivo V7+ the first smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 450 under the hood.
That said, the V7+ boots up to Funtouch OS 3.2 which is layered atop Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It has 64 GB of on board storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB by using a microSD card.
Vivo V7+ Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and Moonlight Flash
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music
- Colors: Matte Black, Champagne Gold
- Battery: 3225 mAh
Vivo V7+ Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹21,990
- Availability: To be available on Flipkart, Amazon India as well as through offline retail stores across the country. Pre-orders begin today. First sale on September 15.
dream of selfie lover but 22k nightmare of others!!