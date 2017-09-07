OnePlus 3 closed beta group gets Android 8.0 Oreo update, public beta for 3, 3T and 5 coming soon

OnePlus rolled out the Android Nougat update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T before 2017 began. Well, this year too, the company has plans to roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its 2016 flagships – the 3 and 3T – before the end of this year. And, the company has already started testing the Oreo update on the OnePlus 3.

OnePlus has rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the OnePlus 3 closed beta group. The update is 799 MB in size and carries September 1 Android security patch. Also as the update is only for closed beta group and is still in testing phase, it does have its fair share of issues with hotspot, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Having said that, while the update is currently only rolled out to OnePlus 3 closed beta group, the public beta for 3, 3T and 5 are expected to roll out by the end of this month. Hence, if everything goes as planned, OnePlus might be able to roll out the Oreo update to all three of these smartphones by the end of this year.

Also, needless to say, the Android 8.0 Oreo update will also bring in features like Notification Snoozing, Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection and much more to the OnePlus 3, 3T and 5. Let’s see how soon is OnePlus able to roll out the Oreo update to these smartphones.

