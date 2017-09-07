Vivo V7+ Hands-on [Images]

Bezel-less smartphone is a new thing this year, Vivo is also moving towards smartphones with a minimalist bezel to gain more space for the screen. Vivo has added another selfie phone to its V series, Vivo V7+ alongside the Vivo V7. The Vivo V7+, being an upper variant, boasts a larger FullView bezel-less display. The Chinese manufacturer has come up with world’s first smartphone to feature a 24 MP selfie camera.

Vivo V7+ Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.99-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat, FunTouch OS 3.2

Android 7.1.2 Nougat, FunTouch OS 3.2 CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm LPP

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm LPP GPU: Adreno 506, OpenGL 3.1+

Adreno 506, OpenGL 3.1+ Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, 1080p video @30fps

24 MP, f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, USB OTG support, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio

Micro USB port, USB OTG support, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,225 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0

3,225 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 Colors: Matte Black, Champagne Gold

Matte Black, Champagne Gold Price: ₹21,990

Vivo V7+ seems to be an entry level selfie smartphone, we didn’t see two cameras, rather just one 24 MP selfie camera on the front side along with an LED Flash. The Vivo V5 Plus is ahead in terms of camera specs and hardware.

Flaunts a 5.99-inch FullView bezel-less display with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), the Vivo V7+ looks amazing from the front. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Having a hefty price tag of over ₹20,000, Vivo V7+ still lacks a metallic design and a full HD display. The whole construction is made from plastic similar to the Vivo V5s, Although it is sleek, slim, and feels wonderful in the hands due to its huge bezel-less display, the feeling of a premium device like Vivo V5 Plus misses here.

Even smartphones with a rear camera don’t offer as high camera spec as 24 MP on Vivo V7+, the company wants to be at the top in the selfie smartphone market by putting 24 MP selfie camera as the main camera, while the rear side is backed up with a 16 MP camera.

Neither of the cameras can record 4K videos and slow motion videos. The camera on the front side records 1080p videos while the rear camera also records 1080p videos. Also, the lack of OIS tells us the camera seems to be mainstream level, not high-end.

With the latest stuff under the hood, it is also backed up with the new Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android Nougat version 7.1.2. The touch buttons are tucked under the screen and the external touch keys are removed to get more space on the screen. The home button which carries a fingerprint scanner is now moved to the back side.

The Vivo V7+ is powered by an entry level Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8 GHz paired with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM, Adreno 506 GPU, a large 64 GB onboard storage, and a battery worth 3,225 mAh capacity. The storage can be expanded further up to 256 GB via microSD card. This is the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 450 SoC which is the latest 400 series chip from Qualcomm.

We didn’t find the USB Type-C port on the phone, the bottom has a standard Micro USB port, a loudspeaker, 3.5 mm port for headphones and a microphone. On the top, you have nothing but the second microphone. Like most Vivo phones, the right side holds a power button and volume keys.

It supports 4G LTE network with VoLTE calling features. The single tray carries 2x nano SIM and a separate microSD slot that means, dual SIM functionality works even with a microSD card.

Vivo V5 Plus is a flagship available for ₹22,990 and Vivo V7+ is priced at ₹21,990, there’s not much difference in the price, however, the V5 Plus is clearly ahead of it. What would you choose?

We will review the device soon. Stay tuned.