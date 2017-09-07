Honor 6 Play announced with 5-inch display, 8 MP camera and 3020 mAh battery
Huawei sub-brand Honor, alongside announcing the V9 Play, has also announced the Honor 6 Play which comes with much more lower end specs as compared to the V9 Play.
The Honor 6 Play is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737T quad-core processor. It is clocked at 1.4 GHz, is paired with 2 GB RAM and has Mali-T720 MP2 GPU to deal with graphically intensive tasks like photo editing and gaming.
The Honor 6 Play sports a 5-inch IPS LCD display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 294 ppi. It boots up to EMUI 4.1 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and, keeping the lights on is a 3020 mAh battery.
The Honor 6 Play comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP camera, and, to all your photos and videos, you get 16 GB of internal storage on the phone. However, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want.
Having said that, the Honor 6 Play comes with an extra button on its left side which can be used to perform different actions like launching your favorite apps on different press gestures.
Honor 6 Play Specifications
- CPU: 1.4 GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Colors: White, Gold
- Battery: 3020 mAh
Honor 6 Play Price and Availability
- Price: ¥599 (around $92/₹5900)
- Availability: Available for purchase through VMall in China. No word on availability outside the Chinese market
