Airtel announces GST Advantage for small businesses, offers 18 GB additional data

Back in July, Reliance Jio announced its JioGST starter kit for merchants and small businesses to help them with their GST filings. Now today, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has announced GST Advantage for startups and small scale businesses.

The GST Advantage has been announced by Airtel to make filing GST returns much more easier and faster for startups and small scale businesses. Airtel has also teamed up with popular tax filing platform ClearTax to offer GST Advantage to all existing Airtel Business customers.

As a part of GST Advantage, Airtel Business customers can file their GST returns using ClearTax’s services for free. This special access will be valid to the customers till March 31, 2018. Moreover, Airtel has also set up a GST Advantage Helpdesk to answer all the GST related queries of the customers. This helpdesk will be managed by GST experts and the services will be provided between 8 am to 8 pm on all weekdays.

Apart from that, Airtel has also created a knowledge bank with the help of tax experts which has all the information related to GST that the customers would require. On top of all this, Airtel is also offering 18 GB data (2 GB/month on maximum three devices for three months) so that customers don’t have to worry about the bandwidth while filing their GST returns.

“The new GST regime is a landmark reform for the Indian economy and with Airtel GST Advantage, we would like to enable small businesses with free filing of returns, and free and secure data access. Airtel is also the data hosting and connectivity partner for the Goods and Services Network (GSTN).” said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO – Airtel Business.

To avail all these benefits, Airtel business customers have to first register on www.airtel.in/gst-advantage.