ASUS expected to launch its ZenFone 4 Series in India on September 14

At an event held in Taiwan last month, ASUS unveiled its ZenFone 4 Series smartphones which include the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Max Pro. Well, it seems the company is now all set to announce its ZenFone 4 series in India as well.

ASUS has started sending out press invites to the Indian media for a launch event scheduled in New Delhi on September 14. The invite doesn’t specifically mention which phone(s) the company will launch on that day, however, it does say “join us for the launch of our latest smartphone series” which hints at the launch of ZenFone 4 series in India.

Share a Boomerang of yourself breaking up with your selfie stick & win the Zenfone that’s launching on 14th Sept. #DitchTheSelfieStick (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IafLrMcwTa — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) September 6, 2017

At this moment, it’s unclear whether ASUS will launch all the smartphones in India that are a part of the ZenFone 4 Series, or, will only launch the standard ZenFone 4. However, having said that, ASUS India has kicked off a campaign on Twitter using the hashtag #DitchTheSelfieStick which leads us to believe that the company will launch either the ZenFone 4 Selfie or the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro in India on September 14, if not both.

In any case, we expect to know more about the smartphones that will be launched in India through the teaser videos and images that the company might share on its social media channels in the coming days.

By the way, which ASUS smartphone from the ZenFone 4 series would you like to buy?