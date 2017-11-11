Instagram might soon let you follow hashtags to see top posts and recent stories

There’s no dearth of interesting (and stupid) content on Instagram which is used by millions of people daily. You just create your account and simply follow other accounts based on your interests and likes. However, Instagram has now started testing a new feature which lets users follow hashtags as well.

Ok this is new. What does this do @SimonSocialMM @BizPaul @NatalieTFG any ideas? I've followed 2 but can't find what that means!! pic.twitter.com/LlCBk4Wmfv — Pippa Akram (@Social_Pip) November 9, 2017

This feature was first spotted by a Twitter user, and, The Next Web said that this feature also showed up to one of their team members. There isn’t anything fancy here though. You just search for a hashtag and tap on the Follow button to start following it.

Once you follow a hashtag, you will start seeing all the top posts and recent stories in your feed that have that hashtag in them.

Well, we certainly would welcome this feature, because like or hate it, Instagram has become more like Facebook now. It doesn’t show you posts in your feed in reverse chronological order, rather, it shows you posts that Instagram thinks you would be interested in. This results in users often missing out on posts that they would actually be interested in.

With users being able to follow hashtags, they would be able to follow a specific hashtag which pertains to their interest, which means reduced chances of missing out on content.

As of now, Instagram seems to be testing this feature with only a limited number of users. However, we would really like Instagram to roll it out to wider set of audience soon.

Source | Via