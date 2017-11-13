Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
iOS AppsApple

WhatsApp for iPad reportedly in works, no word on Android tablets

By Sagar Bakre
0

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has 1 Billion daily active users, and, it’s currently available on Android smartphones, iPhone, Windows Phone, Mac, and Windows PC. The app isn’t available for tablet users – be it Android tablets or Apple’s iPad. However, iPad users might be in for a treat as WhatsApp Inc. is reportedly working on an app for iPad.

whatsapp-for-ipad-references

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Inc. is working on an app for iPad, references to which are found in update 0.2.6968 for WhatsApp Desktop. WABetaInfo also said that “something about WhatsApp Desktop seems to change in future”. Well, we are unsure as to what exactly is going to change about WhatsApp Desktop.

As of now, there’s no information whether the WhatsApp for iPad app will work independently, or, will it rely on any clients like WhatsApp for Desktop (Mac or PC) or WhatsApp Web – both of which require you to have active Internet connection on your smartphone.

Having said that, it’s good to know that WhatsApp is working on bringing its app to iPad users, however, there’s still no information on whether the company will bring its app to Android tablets.

iPad and Android tablet users, do you prefer using WhatsApp on your devices? Or are you better off using it on your smartphones?

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz