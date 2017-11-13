WhatsApp for iPad reportedly in works, no word on Android tablets

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has 1 Billion daily active users, and, it’s currently available on Android smartphones, iPhone, Windows Phone, Mac, and Windows PC. The app isn’t available for tablet users – be it Android tablets or Apple’s iPad. However, iPad users might be in for a treat as WhatsApp Inc. is reportedly working on an app for iPad.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Inc. is working on an app for iPad, references to which are found in update 0.2.6968 for WhatsApp Desktop. WABetaInfo also said that “something about WhatsApp Desktop seems to change in future”. Well, we are unsure as to what exactly is going to change about WhatsApp Desktop.

*I don't know* if the new iPad app will work like WhatsApp Web (so if it needs an Internet connection), or maybe they will use Facebook servers to do something else.

Also something about WhatsApp Desktop seems to change in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

As of now, there’s no information whether the WhatsApp for iPad app will work independently, or, will it rely on any clients like WhatsApp for Desktop (Mac or PC) or WhatsApp Web – both of which require you to have active Internet connection on your smartphone.

Our rumor about a WhatsApp for iPad app was real (real like our other rumors as WhatsApp Business and the Facebook infrastructure) 😉 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2017

Having said that, it’s good to know that WhatsApp is working on bringing its app to iPad users, however, there’s still no information on whether the company will bring its app to Android tablets.

iPad and Android tablet users, do you prefer using WhatsApp on your devices? Or are you better off using it on your smartphones?