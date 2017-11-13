Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a permanent price cut in India

By Sagar Bakre
Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced a permanent price cut of ₹1000 on Mi Max 2 in India. Now, the company has announced permanent price cut on the Redmi Note 4 as well, which was launched in India back in January this year.

Xiaomi launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4 in India – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. All three of these smartphones were launched with a price tag of ₹9999, ₹10,999 and ₹12,999 respectively. However, the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants have now received a permanent price cut in the country.

After the price cut, the 3 GB RAM variant is now priced at ₹9999, and, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹11,999. Having said that, the 2 GB RAM variant is still surprisingly priced at ₹9999 on Mi.com, but, it’s listed for ₹8999 on Flipkart.

If you are interested in buying the 3 GB or 4 GB RAM variant, you can head over to Flipkart or Mi.com. Moreover, you can also buy it from Mi Home store if it’s available in your city.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications

  • Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)
  • Software: MIUI 9
  • Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
  • CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
  • GPU: Adreno 506
  • Memory: 2/3/4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB internal storage (32 GB with 2 or 3 GB RAM), MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 128 GB)
  • Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. SlowMo 720p @120fps
  • Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, fixed focus, 720p video
  • Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
  • Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x SIM (Micro + Nano both GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled
  • Dimensions: 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.3 mm
  • Weight: 165 grams
  • Colors: Black, Dark Grey, Gold
  • Battery: 4100 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)
