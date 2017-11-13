Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a permanent price cut in India

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced a permanent price cut of ₹1000 on Mi Max 2 in India. Now, the company has announced permanent price cut on the Redmi Note 4 as well, which was launched in India back in January this year.

Exciting news Mi Fans: We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999! Head to https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017

Xiaomi launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4 in India – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. All three of these smartphones were launched with a price tag of ₹9999, ₹10,999 and ₹12,999 respectively. However, the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants have now received a permanent price cut in the country.

After the price cut, the 3 GB RAM variant is now priced at ₹9999, and, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹11,999. Having said that, the 2 GB RAM variant is still surprisingly priced at ₹9999 on Mi.com, but, it’s listed for ₹8999 on Flipkart.

If you are interested in buying the 3 GB or 4 GB RAM variant, you can head over to Flipkart or Mi.com. Moreover, you can also buy it from Mi Home store if it’s available in your city.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications