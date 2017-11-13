Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a permanent price cut in India
Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced a permanent price cut of ₹1000 on Mi Max 2 in India. Now, the company has announced permanent price cut on the Redmi Note 4 as well, which was launched in India back in January this year.
Exciting news Mi Fans:
We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999!
Head to https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017
Xiaomi launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4 in India – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. All three of these smartphones were launched with a price tag of ₹9999, ₹10,999 and ₹12,999 respectively. However, the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants have now received a permanent price cut in the country.
After the price cut, the 3 GB RAM variant is now priced at ₹9999, and, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹11,999. Having said that, the 2 GB RAM variant is still surprisingly priced at ₹9999 on Mi.com, but, it’s listed for ₹8999 on Flipkart.
If you are interested in buying the 3 GB or 4 GB RAM variant, you can head over to Flipkart or Mi.com. Moreover, you can also buy it from Mi Home store if it’s available in your city.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)
- Software: MIUI 9
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 2/3/4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage (32 GB with 2 or 3 GB RAM), MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 128 GB)
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. SlowMo 720p @120fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, fixed focus, 720p video
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x SIM (Micro + Nano both GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled
- Dimensions: 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 165 grams
- Colors: Black, Dark Grey, Gold
- Battery: 4100 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!