Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets a permanent price cut in India

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 which was unveiled back in May this year was launched in India in July with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Later in September, Xiaomi launched the 32 GB storage variant of Mi Max 2 in India. However, apart from the difference in storage, both the variants have the same hardware. Well, today, Xiaomi has announced that it has permanently reduced the price of both these variants in India.

Manu Jain, VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India, made this announcement on Twitter by tweeting “Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2”. Like we already said, the Mi Max 2 is available in two variants – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹14,999 whereas the 64 GB storage variant costs ₹16,999.

BIG now costs less! Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2 🎆🎆 The best selling >6" phone! Get one today. pic.twitter.com/4i9n6i8a5O — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 30, 2017

Well, not anymore. With a permanent price cut of ₹1000, the 32 GB variant now costs ₹13,999 with the 64 GB variant priced at ₹15,999.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 can be purchased online from Flipkart, Amazon India and Mi.com. It’s also available for purchase through offline stores like Mi Home, Chroma, Reliance Digital and more. Be sure to check out our Mi Max 2 review if you are interested in buying it.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications