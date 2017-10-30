Earlier this month, Indian telecom operator Airtel announced its ₹199 plan for its prepaid customers under which it’s offering unlimited voice calls and 1 GB data for 28 days. While that plan is for existing Airtel customers, the telco has now announced a prepaid plan called FRC144 for new customers.

Under the FRC144 plan, new Airtel customers are offered free Airtel-to-Airtel local and STD voice calls that have a daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1000 minutes. If you move past that limit, you will be charged for voice calls at a rate of 10 paise/minute for rest of the period.

Apart from that, customers having a 4G handset with 4G SIM inside will be offered 2 GB 4G data. However, everyone else will have to settle with 1 GB of data. The FRC144 plan is priced at ₹144 and comes with a validity of 28 days.

For comparison, Reliance Jio has a plan priced at ₹149 for its prepaid customers under which it offers unlimited local and STD voice calls (on-net and off-net), 300 SMS and unlimited Internet (with FUP of 150 MB 4G data per day) for 28 days. Not to forget unlimited access to Jio’s apps.

Coming back to Airtel’s FRC144 plan, like we already said, it’s available for new Airtel customers, and only for those who are doing their first recharge. Moreover, the price of this FRC144 plan may vary from circle-to-circle.

So, new Airtel customers, would you like to go for the FRC144 plan?