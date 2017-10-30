Vodafone announces four new plans for customers porting in to their network in Bengal

Telecom operators often keep on announcing new, attractive plans to retain their existing customers. However, they also announce attractive plans for those who join their network in order to grow their subscriber base. Well, in a bid to attract more customers, telecom operator Vodafone has announced four new prepaid plans in Bengal for those who port in to Vodafone’s network by availing the MNP facility.

These four new plans that are announced in the Rest of Bengal circle are priced at ₹49, ₹96, ₹299 and ₹493. The ₹49 plan and ₹96 plans are data packs. The former offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data to the customers with a validity of 28 days, whereas, the latter offers 2 GB of data with the same amount of validity.

For ₹299, customers are offered unlimited Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls with 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 84 days which translates to a total of 84 GB data. Speaking about the ₹493 plan, customers get the same benefits as offered under the ₹299 plan, but, with unlimited calling to any network.

“We, at Vodafone, always try to offer maximum value to our customers, in terms of service, network and price. The West Bengal circle is predominantly a Pre-Paid market. Keeping the wide Pre Paid customer base in mind, we are very pleased to extend Vodafone’s value for money offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to the Vodafone network.” said Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head, Kolkata and West Bengal, Vodafone India.

How to port out to Vodafone’s network?