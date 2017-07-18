Xiaomi continues its phablet smartphones with the Mi Max series. Today, the company has announced the second generation of the series, Mi Max 2 in India. Since it’s a phablet, everything you see is big, its 6.44-inch display, a massive 5,300 mAh battery, large 64 GB storage all comes with ₹16,999.

The Mi Max 2 is conceived in a metal body with rounded edges. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, it’s targeted at the phablet category. Xiaomi didn’t launch its prime variant which offers a 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The prime variant is already available in China for CNY 1,999 which is equivalent to ₹19,000 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 equips a large 6.44-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) and houses one of the biggest battery of 5,300 mAh capacity. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Max 2 can get you 2-day battery life, 31 days battery standby, and 57 hours of talk time. The phone comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology ensuring 1 hour of charging will fill 68% of battery. The phone also works as a power bank to reverse charge the devices.

Xiaomi has put a new Sony camera on the Mi Max 2 that has been significantly improved. It has a 12 MP f/2.2 camera from Sony (IMX386 Exmor RS) that records 4K videos at 30fps and slow motion 1080p videos at 120fps. The camera further uses a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, it is having a 5 MP f/2.0 camera. Xiaomi has also put stereo speakers giving an edge over the mono speakers.

On the software side, it runs on customized Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (MIUI 8). Buyers will get 100 GB 4G data on Reliance Jio.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top

6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot)

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot) Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps

12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps

5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)

5,300 mAh (non-removable) Expected Price: ₹16,999

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Price In India and Availability

The Xiami Mi Max 2 is priced at ₹16,999 for 4 GB and 64 GB variant. It goes on sale in India on 27th July 2017 on Flipkart, Amazon India, TataCliq, and Mi.com/in.