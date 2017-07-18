Mi 3rd Anniversary Sale to bring Re.1 Flash sale, discount on Accessories from July 20-21

Xiaomi today announced a 2-day sale on its website alongside the launch of the Mi Max 2. The Third Mi Anniversary sale would start on July 20 and end on July 21.

Under the sale, Xiaomi is offering discount coupons, Re. 1 flash sales, and some accessories with lower prices than usual. Also, visitors to the site can play the Big Chase Sale to win prizes. Below are the accessories discounted under the new offer.

Discounts on Xiaomi products during Mi 3rd Anniversary sale

Mi Capsule Earphones – Rs. 899 (Rs. 100 off)

Mi Headphones Comfort – Rs. 2699 (Rs. 300 off)

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD – Rs. 1799 (Rs. 200 off)

Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic – Rs. 549 (Rs. 50 off)

Mi VR Play – Rs. 699 (Rs. 300 off)

Mi Selfie Stick – Rs. 599 (Rs. 100 off)

Mi Air Purifier Bundle – Rs. 10,998 (Rs. 1500 off)

Under the Re. 1 flash sale, 10 Redmi 4A units, 25 Mi PowerBank 2 units and 15 WiFi Repeater 2 units are offered. So you will have to act fast. The flash sale will be at 11 AM and 1 PM on both days. Apart from that, coupons starting from Rs. 50 can be purchased that will be valid for a transaction of Rs. 600 minimum and the coupons can be used only within the app. Mi Protect also gets a price cut of Rs. 100 due to the sale. For more details visit Mi’s 3rd Anniversary Sale page.