Lenovo rolls out Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Lenovo Z2 Plus and P2 smartphones

Last month, Lenovo’s popular K series smartphones, Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note have received the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Now, Lenovo Z2 Plus and P2 smartphones have also been upgraded to Android Nougat 7.0.

Lenovo rolls out Android N updates for Lenovo Z2 Plus and Lenovo P2 receiving most native Android N features to them. The best-known features of the Android 7 Nougat are the multi-window, quick reply, and fast switching between apps.

Features like multi-window will let users run two apps simultaneously splitting the apps into two halves on the same screen. Enable data saver to limit background data usage when you are not on a Wi-Fi network. Android N has the ability to reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app. And there you can switch apps by double tapping on the recent apps button.

Lenovo Z2 plus users will get additional functionalities such as a manual camera mode, launch apps via fingerprint scanner, record screen activity as well as video calling over LTE network.

How to get latest Android update for Lenovo Z2 Plus and P2 smartphones

Usually, the phones will receive an OTA update notification with version and details of the update. If you somehow do not receive it, go and check it manually.