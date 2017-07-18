Xiaomi to officially unveil dual camera-toting Mi 5X and MIUI 9 on July 26

Well, this was quick. Xiaomi does seem to be in a hurry to launch the Mi 5X. After a very short cycle of rumors, the Chinese startup has posted a teaser of the phone’s launch on its Weibo account.

The teaser is just like the promo image leaked just a day or two earlier. But more clear. But that’s not all. The company is also launching its next iteration of Android, MIUI 9 paired with the Mi 5X. As we know, Xiaomi is using Chinese star Kris Wu who formerly was the face of Huawei. The celebrity is shown holding the dual camera phone alongside his forehead. This should be the first dual camera phone from Xiaomi outside flagship territory.

It is unclear whether the phone will be an offline exclusive or not as previously thought. Nonetheless, the Mi 5X will come with a 5.5-inch screen with Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 and 4 GB of RAM. The handset will have dual cameras with dual LED Flash and run MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. The fingerprint sensor of the device will also be moved to the front akin to the Mi 6 flagship setup.

The Mi 5X will have Black, Gold and Rose Gold colors and might cost 1999 yuan (US$ 295 / Rs. 19,000 approx.). The event is slated to be held on July 26 in China.