Leaked render of Nokia 8 shows off dual camera setup at the back.

True Nokia fans might be aware that there are two devices that might be billed as the next Nokia flagship after its rebirth. That is the Nokia 9 and the Nokia 8. Most of the buzz we’ve seen is regarding the former. The phone has been snapped in the wild before with dual cameras running the near-stock Android.

But now, rumors regarding the Nokia 8 are starting to pick up. More accurately, one of the models that passed the FCC with TA-1012 is alleged to be none other than the Nokia 8. Yet the same model was listed with TA-1004 on a Scandinavian retailer’s website with a price-tag of €589 or $675. Today, we have clear renders that show the front and back of the phone clearly. The back has a Nokia branding and a dual camera branded with Carl Zeiss.Also, the device has a blue metal casing. And at the front shows an edge-to-edge display, which is not curved. The fingerprint sensor should be on the home button. And there are the usual components on the top and bottom chin.

Now having passed the FCC, talk is that the phone might be officially unveiled on July 31. As regards to the specs of the phone, it has promising schematics. Furthermore, spotted at various benchmarks, it shows the very potent Snapdragon 835, 5.3-inch QHD resolution display, at least 4 GB of RAM and dual cameras at the back with 13 MP sensors branded by Carl Zeiss. It will run Android Nougat 7.1.1 from the start.

