Micromax Canvas 1 with Android 7.0 Nougat unveiled in India

The Canvas series of Micromax has just grown by one as a new member has been added. The Canvas 1 launched today is a 4G VoLTE phone with mediocre specs at best. It is equipped with a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the MediaTek MT6737 processor is the brains of the device, just like the Moto E4 Plus. The Canvas 1 comes pre-loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat. The camera section is filled up with an 8 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front sensor with LED flash.

Micromax Canvas 1 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 8 MP with Dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with Dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. FM Radio

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. FM Radio Colors: Matte Black, Chrome Black

Matte Black, Chrome Black Battery: 2500 mAh non-removable

Pricing & Availability

Micromax recently announced a100-day replacement program and the Canvas 1 will be backed up by the new offer. The price tag is Rs. 6,999 and color options for the phone are Matte Black and Chrome Black.