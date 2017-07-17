Micromax

Micromax Canvas 1 with Android 7.0 Nougat unveiled in India

By Abdul Qayyum
The Canvas series of Micromax has just grown by one as a new member has been added. The Canvas 1 launched today is a 4G VoLTE phone with mediocre specs at best. It is equipped with a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the MediaTek MT6737 processor is the brains of the device, just like the Moto E4 Plus. The Canvas 1 comes pre-loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat. The camera section is filled up with an 8 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front sensor with LED flash.

Micromax Canvas 1 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP with Dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. FM Radio
  • Colors: Matte Black, Chrome Black
  • Battery: 2500 mAh non-removable

Pricing & Availability

Micromax recently announced a100-day replacement program and the Canvas 1 will be backed up by the new offer. The price tag is Rs. 6,999 and color options for the phone are Matte Black and Chrome Black.

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Micromax Canvas 1 with Android 7.0 Nougat unveiled in India"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great looks with good specs!!

4 hours 10 minutes ago
