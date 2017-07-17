Kodak Ektra with Full-HD screen, 21 MP rear camera comes to India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990

Kodak has brought its photography-centered Ektra phone to India. The phone launched in the US in May is powered by Android. It is endowed with a 5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio X20 chip and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The handset comes with a 21-megapixel rear Sony IMX230 sensors with f/2.0 aperture, ), Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), dual-tone LED flash and optical image stabilization (OIS). The front is equipped with a 13 MP sensor with a dedicated photo button and the lens has Gorilla Glass protection.

The latest update to the software of the device brings some more goodies like better one-handed pictures, better auto focus, and shutter speed and some more features.

Koadk Ektra Specifications

CPU: 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Pricing & Availability

The phone is priced at Rs. 19,990 and will be a Flipkart exclusive from 18th July 2017 starting at 4 PM. There is just one black color option available.