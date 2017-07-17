Mobile Phones / Tablets

Kodak Ektra with Full-HD screen, 21 MP rear camera comes to India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990

By Abdul Qayyum
Kodak has brought its photography-centered Ektra phone to India. The phone launched in the US in May is powered by Android. It is endowed with a 5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio X20 chip and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The handset comes with a 21-megapixel rear Sony IMX230 sensors with f/2.0 aperture, ), Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), dual-tone LED flash and optical image stabilization (OIS). The front is equipped with a 13 MP sensor with a dedicated photo button and the lens has Gorilla Glass protection.

The latest update to the software of the device brings some more goodies like better one-handed pictures, better auto focus, and shutter speed and some more features.

Koadk Ektra Specifications

  • CPU: 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T880 MP4
  • Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Display: 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Rear Camera: 21 MP with dual LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 6-axis OIS, Sony IMX230 sensor, 26.5mm lens
  • Front Camera: 13 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C
  • Colors: Black
  • Battery: 3000 mAh non-removable with fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The phone is priced at Rs. 19,990 and will be a Flipkart exclusive from 18th July 2017 starting at 4 PM. There is just one black color option available.

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

1 Comment on "Kodak Ektra with Full-HD screen, 21 MP rear camera comes to India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great combination of price, performance and camera!!

4 hours 11 minutes ago
