Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 feature phones with one month battery stand-by relaunched

Nokia may have switched to Android, but the Finnish company is in no mood to call it quits in the feature phone market. After bringing back the classic Nokia 3310 from antiquity, now two other feature phones are reintroduced.

The first is the Nokia 105 which dates back to 2013. This new version has one change worthy of mention. That is the 1.8-inch display. It is bigger and better than the one in the old Nokia 105s. That aside, the phone comes with 4 MB RAM and 4 MB ROM and a removable 800 mAh battery. An FM radio along with a 3.5 mm audio jack and 2 micro-USB ports are also there. The phone runs Nokia Series 30+ platform and has a single SIM and dual SIM variant as well. The phone will support 900/1800 GSM bands in Europe and 850/1900 bands in the US.

The Nokia 130 is also a blast from the past. And it wants to remain so. The phone’s design might have changed a bit. But that’s pretty much it. The candy-bar phone has a 1.8-inch display with 128 x 160 pixels resolution, 4 MB RAM and 8 MB ROM. The Nokia 130 offers the luxury of an SD card slot with 32 GB capacity. It is juiced up by the 1020 mAh battery with up to a month of standby time with one charge. It’s got the same software like the Nokia 105. It supports 900/1800 GSM bands in Europe.

Nokia 105 Specifications

Nokia Series 30+ platform Display: 1.8-inch QQVGA display

Single SIM/ Dual SIM, FM radio, Torch Light Colors: Blue, Black, White

Nokia 130 Specifications

Nokia Series 30+ platform Display: 1.8-inch pixels QQVGA display

Rear Camera : Yes

FM radio, Bluetooth 3.0, Micro USB 2.0 Colors: Black, Gray, Red

Pricing & Availability

The Nokia 130 is priced at $21.50 with black, gray and red colors. The Nokia 105 will be available for $14.50 for the single SIM and $15 for the dual SIM version. Color options include blue, black and white.