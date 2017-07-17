Panasonic P55 Max with massive 5,000 mAh battery launched in India to compete with Moto E4 Plus

Panasonic just added a new budget smartphone called P55 Max to its product line in India. The P-series phone’s USP is its battery awarded at a pretty affordable rate. The P55 Max with its 5,000 mAh battery is definitely meant to accompany you on long drives and be your travel companion.

The phone comes with a 5.5-inch HD screen protected by 2.5D curved glass. This display would further augment the battery life of the phone. Under the hood, It is fitted with a MediaTek MT6737 chip and has 3 GB of RAM accompanied by 16 GB of storage. In the imaging department, it comes with a 13 MP rear camera with Quad-LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera. The metal body phone runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and of course, has that mammoth battery while giving a miss to the trusty fingerprint sensor.

The P55 Max will likely compete with the newly arrived Moto E4 Plus that has the same capacity battery and is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Panasonic P55 Max Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Colors: Matte Black, Gold

Matte Black, Gold Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable

Pricing & Availability

The P55 Max is Flipkart exclusive and is available in Matte Black and Gold colors with a price tag of Rs. 8,499.