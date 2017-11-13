After launching the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India back in August this year, Motorola has today launched the Moto X4 in the country at an event held in New Delhi. The Motorola Moto X4 was first unveiled at IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany, and, it’s being quite a while since Motorola launched a smartphone in its Moto X series as the company shifted its focus to the Moto Z series since last year.

The Motorola Moto X4 has a design similar to this year’s Motorola smartphones, however, it flaunts a uni-body metal construction along with anodized metal frame. The Moto X4 also has a 3D contoured design at its back which shines when light falls on it.

The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch display at the front that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 424 ppi and protection of Gorilla Glass. Below the display is the fingerprint scanner which also mimics the functionalities of the on-screen navigation buttons. You can swipe on the fingerprint scanner with different gestures to go back, go to home or open the recent apps. If you find it difficult, you can always enable the on-screen navigation buttons.

That said, above the display is the 16 MP selfie camera that has f/2.0 aperture and is accompanied by flash. Moving on to the back, you see the dual camera setup which is the biggest highlight of the Moto X4. This dual camera setup consists of a combination of one 12 MP camera and one 8 MP camera which comes with wide-angle lens. This camera module creates a protrusion though which means the phone will elevate when kept on a flat surface.

Having said that, the Moto X4 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage. You also have the option to expand the storage up too 2 Terabytes via microSD card. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and, Motorola has promised the Android Oreo update for the phone.

Furthermore, the Moto X4 boasts IP68 dust and water resistance, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Motorola Moto X4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once), Moto Key

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once), Moto Key Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Motorola Moto X4 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹22,999

₹22,999 Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from 11:59 pm tonight. Will also be available through Moto Hub stores.

Motorola Moto X4 Launch Offers