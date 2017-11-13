OPPO-Reliance Jio team up to offer up to 100 GB additional 4G data to users

Back in August this year, telecom operator Reliance Jio teamed up with Chinese smartphone brand OPPO to offer up to 60 GB additional 4G data to users. Now, it has again teamed up with OPPO, but this time, it’s offering up to 100 GB additional 4G data to the users.

Reliance Jio is offering 10 GB additional 4G data to the users on every recharge of ₹309 or above which is limited to a maximum 10 recharges. Well, this translates to a total of 100 GB additional 4G data. This offer is only available to Jio Prime members, and, it’s valid until March 31, 2018.

Moreover, this offer is only valid on OPPO F5, F3, F3 Plus and F1 Plus smartphones. There’s one more offer where Jio offers 10 GB additional 4G data on every recharge of ₹309 or above. It’s limited to six recharges, and hence, translates to a total of 60 GB additional 4G data. It’s valid on OPPO F1s, A33F, A37F, A37Fw, A57 and A71 smartphones.

How to activate this additional data offer?