Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the F3 Plus in India. The OPPO F3 Plus, like majority of other OPPO smartphones, is a selfie-centric smartphone, aimed at those who love taking a lot of selfies. Now today, OPPO has launched a new variant of the F3 Plus in the country.

OPPO has launched the 6 GB RAM variant of the F3 Plus today in India. The F3 Plus that was launched in March came with 4 GB RAM. Well, apart from the difference in the amount of RAM, all other specifications remain the same on the 6 GB RAM variant.

For those unaware, the OPPO F3 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 653 SoC. It runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and, sports a 6-inch Full-HD display that’s kept on by a huge 4000 mAh battery.

The highlight of the OPPO F3 Plus though is its dual camera setup at the front which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera. For regular snaps, you get a 16 MP single camera at the back. In terms of storage, there’s 64 GB of internal space on both the variants, with the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The OPPO F3 Plus 6 GB RAM variant comes in two colors – Black and Gold – and is priced at ₹22,990 which is surprising lower than the 4 GB RAM variant currently priced at ₹24,990. Having said that, the 4 GB RAM variant of the F3 Plus is currently out of stock on Flipkart, hence, OPPO will either reduce the price of the 4 GB RAM variant soon, or will discontinue it.

“OPPO always takes immense pleasure in reaching out to its young audience in special ways. This time for our very special product, F3 Plus in 6GB variant, we proudly collaborate with Flipkart. It is India’s largest and most loved e-commerce marketplace and we are very happy to partner with them and bring our product completely exclusively on Flipkart for the first time.” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

OPPO F3 Plus 6 GB RAM Variant Specifications

CPU: 1.95 GHz Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 510

Operating System: ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved display with Gorilla Glass 5

Rear Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, dual-PDAF, OIS and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, dual-PDAF, OIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (76.4-degree wide-angle lens) + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle lens)

Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Black

Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO F3 Plus 6 GB RAM Variant Price and Availability