More than two weeks ago, telecom operator Vodafone announced its SuperWeek 69 plan for its prepaid customers that offered unlimited local and STD voice calls and 500 MB data for 7 days. Now, the telco has announced its Chhota Champion plan which too offers free voice calls and data to its prepaid customers.

This Vodafone Chhota Champion plan offers free local and STD voice calls worth 100 minutes to its prepaid customers. Moreover, it also offers 100 MB of 3G/4G data to the customers. This Chhota Champion plan is priced at ₹38 and comes with a validity of 28 days.

Having said that, customers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles will get 200 MB of 2G data with this Chhota Champion plan instead of 100 MB 3G/4G data that people in other circles are entitled to. Moreover, price of this plan may also vary from circle to circle.

Commenting on Vodafone Chhota Champion plan, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said “Vodafone continues to innovate and provide greater value for its customers. Vodafone Chhota Champion pack is another step in this direction. It is a first-of-its-kind integrated offering that allows you to stay connected for an entire month at an economical price. As an additional benefit for customers, we have also built in 100 MB of data that, we hope, will get them started on their internet journey. Now, stay confidently connected and enjoy Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever“.

Interested Vodafone prepaid customers can subscribe to this Chhota Champion plan from retail outlets, Vodafone website as well as the MyVodafone app.