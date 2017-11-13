Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S8+ receiving October security patch in India

By Sagar Bakre
Google rolled out its Android security patch for the month of October to Nexus and Pixel devices earlier last month. Now, when we are almost half-way through November, Samsung is rolling out this October security patch to its 2017 flagship – the Galaxy S8+ – in India.

Samsung rolled out the October security patch to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in South Korea last week, however, the company is rolling out the security patch only for the S8+ in India. The update is 492.59 MB in size and is rolled out over the air.

Apart from security fixes, this update also brings in improvements to DeX as well as improvements to the launcher. The update should reach all the Galaxy S8+ units in India within a week or so, but, if you don’t get update notification, you can check for it manually.

As Samsung has started rolling out the October security patch for the Galaxy S8+ in India, the Galaxy S8 should also receive it soon in the country.

Have you received this security patch already on your Galaxy S8+?

