OnePlus 5T specs revealed on benchmarking website

Last weekend, we saw images and full specs of the OnePlus 5T leaked online in full glory. That leak leaves nothing more to imagine about the 5T. However, just two days ahead of its launch, the 5T has surfaced online again on a benchmarking website with its specifications.

The OnePlus 5T has popped up GFXBench and is listed with model number A5010. According to this listing, the OnePlus 5T is powered by a 2.4 GHz Snapdragon octa-core processor (which is 835) that’s paired with 8 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU.

GFXBench only lists the OnePlus 5T with 8 GB of RAM, however, thanks to the leak from last week, we do know that the 5T will also come with 6 GB RAM. The 8 GB RAM variant on GFXBench is listed with 111 GB (which is actually 128 GB), however, the 6 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB of storage on board, similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 5.

The GFXBench listing also reveals that the 5T has a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and, surprisingly, it’s running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Well, we would have loved to see it running Android Oreo. Let’s hope that it will be running Android Oreo at the time of launch.

Furthermore, GFXBench also lists the 5T with a 15 MP (which is actually 16) camera at the back and on the front. The secondary camera at the back is not listed, but, we do know from last week’s leak that there will be a 20 MP secondary camera at the back.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Clear Zoom and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Clear Zoom and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

The OnePlus 5T is going to be unveiled two days later, on November 16, and, it’s now just a formality for OnePlus to announce the 5T on that day. Having said that, we will know more about the phone’s pricing in different countries once it is unveiled two days later at an event in New York.

