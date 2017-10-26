Telecom operator Vodafone has launched quite a few data packs that offer unlimited voice calls along with 1 GB data per day to its customers. All these packs come with different amount of validity – with ones starting from 28 days to the ones that go all the way up to 84 days. Now today, Vodafone has announced yet another pack which comes with unlimited voice calls and free data, but, with the reduction in price and validity.

Vodafone has announced its SuperWeek 69 pack for its prepaid customers under which they are offered unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Along with that, the customers are also offered 500 MB data. This pack is priced at ₹69 and comes with a validity of 7 days.

However, once the validity is over, customers can buy this pack repeatedly as much as they want. This pack is available to the customers across all the circles, however, the price may vary by one or two rupees from circle to circle.

“We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. With SuperWeek, the key objective is to offer a pocket friendly and affordable unlimited plan that will appeal to all prepaid consumers. This plan will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever.” said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

Are you a Vodafone prepaid subscriber? Which plan are you currently subscribed to?