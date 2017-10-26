Xiaomi schedules an event on November 2 in India, likely to launch new smartphone series

More than two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 2 in India which was first launched in China last month. Now, it seems Xiaomi is going to launch yet another smartphone in India next month.

Xiaomi has started sending out press invites to the media for its event on November 2. The invite doesn’t mention which product is going to be launched in India on November 2. All it says is “A New Series Is Coming“. The invite also has a white colored circle with a blue colored lightning bolt on it.

Well, this kind of icons and logos are often used to represent something which is fast. Probably this new series that will debut in India on November 2 will have a charging tech that’s as fast as Dash Charge? Well, it may not be as fast as Dash Charge but it might at least have Quick Charge 3.0.

Having said that, we believe Xiaomi could launch the Mi Note 3 in India that was launched in September in China alongside the Mi MIX 2. Last year, the company decided not to bring the Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX in India, however, this year, the company did launch its flagship Mi MIX 2 in the country. Hence, we can’t deny the possibility of Xiaomi launching the Mi Note 3 on November 2 in India.

Besides, the Mi Note series is different from the Redmi Note series, so, that’s another reason for us to believe that it could be the Mi Note 3 debuting in India on November 2.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: Adreno 512

Operating System: MIUI 9 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

Rear Camera: Dual 12 MP (wide-angle + telephoto) with 4-axis OIS, 2x optical zoom, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with Adaptable AI Beautify Mode and Face Recognition Unlock

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

Other: Under-glass Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Reading Mode, Stereo Speakers

Colors: Black, Blue (only comes in 128 GB storage)

Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

So, what do you think will Xiaomi launch on November 2 in India? Whatever it’s going to be, we will know more about it in the coming days as we expect the company to reveal more information about it by sharing teasers on its social media channels.