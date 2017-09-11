Alongside announcing the Mi MIX 2 today at an event in China, Xiaomi has also announced the Mi Note 3. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is successor to last year’s Mi Note 2, but, the company is advertising it as a “Mi 6 with a larger screen”.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 looks similar to the Mi 6 which was announced back in April this year. It has 4-sided curved glass at the back and has aluminium frame at the sides. On the front, it has a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which comes with Reading Mode. Above the display is a 16 MP camera that comes with Adaptable AI Beautify mode, and, below the display is an under-glass fingerprint scanner.

At the back of the phone is dual camera setup which is accompanied by dual-tone LED flash. This dual camera setup consists of one 12 MP camera with wide-angle lens and one 12 MP camera with telephoto lens. It also comes with Portrait Mode which takes photos with Bokeh Effect, and, also comes with 2x optical zoom so that you can take photos of distant objects without much loss in details.

Well, even if the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is advertised as a Mi 6 with larger screen, it actually isn’t a flagship smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 isn’t powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC found on the Mi 6, rather, it comes with the Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood which is a tier below the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC. The Mi Note 3 does come with 6 GB RAM though, and, juicing up this entire package is a 3500 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: MIUI 9 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 9 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: Dual 12 MP (wide-angle + telephoto) with 4-axis OIS, 2x optical zoom, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash

Dual 12 MP (wide-angle + telephoto) with 4-axis OIS, 2x optical zoom, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with Adaptable AI Beautify Mode and Face Recognition Unlock

16 MP with Adaptable AI Beautify Mode and Face Recognition Unlock Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Under-glass Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Reading Mode, Stereo Speakers

Under-glass Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Reading Mode, Stereo Speakers Colors: Black, Blue (only comes in 128 GB storage)

Black, Blue (only comes in 128 GB storage) Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Price and Availability