Ten days ago, telecom operator Aircel teamed up with Amazon Pay to offer cashback on its unlimited calling plans to its customers. Now, the telco has announced two new tariff plans that offer unlimited voice calls and 1 GB data per day.

Aircel has announced two new tariff plans priced at ₹88 and ₹199 for its prepaid customers. For ₹88, customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1 GB data per day for a period of seven days. And, for ₹199, customers get the same benefits, but, for a period of 28 days.

Besides announcing these two tariff plans, Aircel has also announced a voice rate cutter pack for prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹104. If you subscribe to this pack, you will be able to make Aircel to Aircel voice calls at a rate of 20 paise/minute for one year.

“We at Aircel are committed to providing unmatched value to our customer with each and every offering of ours. Aircel already offers its customers great value with its UNLIMITED offerings where the customers enjoy Unlimited Calls with a GB data a day for a week at INR 88 and for 28 days @ INR 199. With the launch of 20 paisa per minute tariff we are confident that we will not only bolster our bond with our existing customers but new telecom users will chose Aircel as their preferred service provider.” said Dr. Harish Sharma, Regional Head – North, Aircel.

Having said that, all three of these plans are currently available for customers in Delhi circle, and, there’s no word on whether or not these plans will be available for customers in other region.