These Xiaomi smartphones won’t get any update after receiving MIUI 9

Xiaomi announced MIUI 9 – the latest version of MIUI – back in July this year. And, earlier this month, the company announced the Global ROM of MIUI 9 in India. At the event, Xiaomi said that MIUI 9 will be rolled out to more than 30 smartphones. However, the company has now announced that MIUI 9 will be the last update for some of its smartphones.

In a post on MIUI Forum, Xiaomi has announced that MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM will be the last update for Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and Mi Note. Xiaomi also said that post November 17, updates for these devices – both closed beta and public beta – will be suspended.

The Global Stable ROM of MIUI 9 for aforementioned devices, including the Redmi 1S, will be released gradually from December 2017 to January 2018. The update will be rolled out over the air, however, if you have flashed the device with Global Beta ROM of MIUI 9, Xiaomi will soon share instructions on how to flash MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM on these devices, so keep an eye out on MIUI Forums.

“MIUI ROM has been updated regularly ever since its first version was released. And MIUI Team has been committed to providing the best experience to users of all devices. Therefore, MIUI performance is constantly improved to deliver a better and better system experience to all users. However, to ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending the update of 6 devices after a long-time discussion and evaluation about the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc.” said Xiaomi in a post on MIUI Forum.

Having said that, Xiaomi does deserve a pat on their back for rolling out the MIUI 9 update for a device like the Mi 2 which was launched way back in 2012.

Have you received MIUI 9 on your Xiaomi smartphone yet?