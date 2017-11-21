OnePlus 5 to be discontinued in India, once it goes out of stock

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus announced the OnePlus 5T last week. The OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5, just like the OnePlus 3T was to OnePlus 3. The OnePlus 5T in India is priced exactly the same as the OnePlus 5, and, it will go on its first flash sale in the country today. While the OnePlus 5 is also currently available for purchase in India, it will be discontinued once it’s out of stock.

In an interview with The Indian Express, OnePlus India’s General Manager Vikas Aggarwal has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be discontinued once it is out of stock. Well of course, that means once the OnePlus 5 is out of stock, the company won’t be replenishing it, which is very obvious, as they will now be promoting their latest offering – the OnePlus 5T.

Moreover, with the OnePlus 5T now launched, it doesn’t make sense to buy the OnePlus 5, especially in India, as both of them are priced exactly the same. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of both the OnePlus 5 and 5T is priced at ₹32,999, whereas, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹37,999.

Besides, there also aren’t much differences between both these smartphones, except that the OnePlus 5T now comes with a modern looking design, bigger display and better camera.

“If you look at our previous phone, the OnePlus 3T the last batch was sold out during Diwali and now the product will be discontinued. The same goes for the OnePlus 5, which will also be sold out in sometime, and we’ll have only one product OnePlus 5T in the market. As a brand we want to make sure there is one device which is the latest, and the previous devices are usually sold out once the new product launches.” said Vikas Aggarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner (at the back), Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner (at the back), Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

The OnePlus 5T will go on its first flash sale in India today on Amazon.in from 4.30 pm onwards. However, today’s sale is only restricted to Amazon Prime members. That said, open sales will kick off from November 28, and the OnePlus 5T will be available for purchase on both Amazon India and OnePlusStore.in.

