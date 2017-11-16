We have been hearing about the OnePlus 5T since quite a few weeks now. The OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5 that was launched back in June this year. And, today, at an event in New York city, OnePlus has finally announced the OnePlus 5T.

There aren’t much differences between the hardware of both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. However, the one difference that you will immediately notice between both the devices is the design. While the OnePlus 5 came with a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, the OnePlus 5T comes with a larger 6.01-inch display having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 ( while also having screen-to-body ratio of 80.5% which is 7.5% more than the OnePlus 5).

This kind of aspect ratio makes the bezels of the smartphone smaller while also helping OnePlus cram in a larger screen in to the device to keep its overall footprint relatively smaller. Well, as the bezels are now smaller, the capacitive navigation buttons and the home button housing the fingerprint scanner are gone from the front.

However, the fingerprint scanner is now moved on to the back of the smartphone, and, OnePlus says that it can unlock your smartphone in 0.2 seconds. Speaking of unlocking the smartphone, the OnePlus 5T now comes with Face Unlock which relies on face recognition to unlock the smartphone. OnePlus says that Face Unlock works 99% of the time when your nose and eyes are visible properly. That said, apart from introducing Face Unlock, OnePlus has also introduced a feature called Parallel Apps that lets you use two different accounts of a same app.

The OnePlus 5 came with a dual camera setup at the back, and, that’s the same story with the OnePlus 5T as well. The OnePlus 5T comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 20 MP camera, both of which this time having an aperture of f/1.7. However, this time, instead of focusing more on taking distant photos, OnePlus has focused more on taking better photos in low-light conditions. Features like Portrait Mode and Video Stabilization that were a part of the OnePlus 5 are present on the 5T as well.

That said, the front camera remains unchanged. You get the same 16 MP camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture on the OnePlus 5T that you had on the OnePlus 5.

Talking about the innards, the OnePlus 5T is powered by the same Snapdragon 835 SoC that powers the OnePlus 5. It’s laced with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and is backed by Adreno 540 GPU. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

However, while the OnePlus 5 was offered in two colors at the time of launch, the OnePlus 5T only comes in one color – Midnight Black. Moreover, it still runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, however, OnePlus has said that it will roll out Android Oreo based Open Beta update to the 5T in late December. Well, this only means that it won’t be running the stable build of Android Oreo based OxygenOS by the end of this year.

Having said that, last but not the least, the OnePlus 5T ships with a 3300 mAh battery with support for Dash Charge. Features like wireless charging and water resistance aren’t present though.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: $499 (North America), €499 (Europe), £449 (UK), ₹32,999 (India)

$499 (North America), €499 (Europe), £449 (UK), ₹32,999 (India) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: $559 (North America), €559 (Europe), £499 (UK), ₹37,999 (India)

$559 (North America), €559 (Europe), £499 (UK), ₹37,999 (India) Availability: To be available in North America and Europe from November 21. First flash sale in India on November 21 from 4.30 pm onwards via Amazon India. General sales will kick off from November 28.

So, are you buying the OnePlus 5T?