Xiaomi all set to open its second Mi Home store in Chennai on November 18

Last weekend, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store in Pune at F20, First Floor, Seasons Mall, Magarpatta City. Now, the company is all set to open its second Mi Home store in Chennai on November 18.

Xiaomi already has one Mi Home store in Chennai which is located at Forum Mall. Now, this second Mi Home store that the company is going to open two days later will be located in Express Avenue Mall. With the opening of second Mi Home store in Chennai, Xiaomi will have a total of 11 Mi Home stores in India. However, the company plans to open a total of 100 Mi Home stores across the country.

Chennai! We're coming to your town with the second #MiHome at @express_avenue on 18th November! Don't forget to be there as the first 200 customers will get Mi Earphone Basic Matte worth ₹ 599 for free! 😎 pic.twitter.com/WGtl0ZqA1Z — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 16, 2017

Having said that, Xiaomi will be offering Mi Earphone Basic Matte worth ₹599 for free to first 200 customers on November 18 at the Mi Home store who make a purchase of ₹5999 and above.

In case you are unaware, Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s offline stores where you can experience and buy all the products Xiaomi has launched in India.