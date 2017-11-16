Airtel teams up with Karbonn to launch two more 4G smartphones in India

Last month, Indian telecom operator Airtel launched two 4G smartphones in partnership with smartphone manufacturers Karbonn and Celkon. Those smartphones were called Karbonn A40 Indian and Celkon Smart 4G, effectively priced at ₹1399 and ₹1349 respectively. Now, Airtel has further strengthened its partnership with Karbonn by launching two more 4G smartphones today – the Karbonn A41 Power and Karbonn A1 Indian.

The Karbonn A41 Power is priced at ₹4290, however, with Airtel’s bundled plans, its effective price comes down to ₹1849. Similarly, the Karbonn A1 Indian has an MRP of ₹4390, but, its effective price is ₹1799.

Airtel has launched these smartphones in partnership with Karbonn as a part of its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative under which the company aims to bring affordable 4G smartphones to the people at the price of feature phones by teaming up with device manufacturers.

Moreover, all the 4G smartphones launched by Airtel in partnership with Karbonn will also be available for purchase through Amazon India.

To buy the Karbonn A1 Indian, customers will have to make a down payment of ₹3299. However, customers will get a total cashback of ₹1500 after 36 months. They will get ₹500 after first 18 months, and, the remaining ₹1000 after next 18 months. But, to claim this cashback, they will have to make continuous recharge of ₹169/month for 36 months.

For ₹169, Airtel customers will free voice calls and 500 MB data per day for 28 days. However, if the customers don’t want to do the recharge of ₹169 every month, they also have the option to make recharges worth ₹3000 within the first 18 months to get a cash back of ₹500, and then another ₹3000 in the next 18 months to get the remaining ₹1000. Moreover, customers also don’t have to return their smartphones to Airtel or Karbonn after 36 months to claim their cashback.

Well, with a cashback of ₹1500, the effective price of Karbonn A1 Indian turns out to be ₹1799. The same scheme is applicable to Karbonn A41 Power. However, the amount of down payment is ₹3349 which results in an effective price of ₹1849 of the smartphone.

Karbonn A41 Power Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 4-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) display

4-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP with LED flash

2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 0.3 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB

Expandable up to 32 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Colors: Red, Champagne Black, Champagne White

Red, Champagne Black, Champagne White Battery: 2300 mAh

Karbonn A41 Power Price and Availability

Price: Effective price of ₹1849

Effective price of ₹1849 Availability: Available through leading mobile stores across the country as well as through Amazon India

Karbonn A1 Indian Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz quad-core processor

1.1 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 4-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) display

4-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) display Rear Camera: 3.2 MP with LED flash

3.2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB

Expandable up to 32 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Colors: Midnight Blue, Champagne, Black

Midnight Blue, Champagne, Black Other: Support for 22 Indian languages

Support for 22 Indian languages Battery: 1500 mAh

Karbonn A1 Indian Price and Availability